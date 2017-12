Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* UK‘S FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY DIRECTOR MEGAN BUTLER SAYS SUSPECTS MATERIAL UNDER-REPORTING OF CYBER ATTACKS FROM FINANCIAL SERVICE FIRMS

* FCA'S BUTLER SAYS EXPECTS CANDOUR FROM FIRMS IN REPORTING CYBER ATTACKS, SAYS "ESSENTIAL" REPORTS ARE FILED IN REAL TIME