a month ago
BRIEF-UK insurer Compre to set up co in Malta, says move not in response to Brexit
July 3, 2017 / 8:47 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-UK insurer Compre to set up co in Malta, says move not in response to Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Compre

* Fas received approval from Maltese Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") to establish an insurance company in Republic Of Malta

* Company will be formed by transferring the domicile of London & Leith Insurance SE from the UK to Malta

* Move to Malta was not made in response to Brexit, had been an intention long before UK referendum

* A further regulated presence within European Union would not be a disadvantage for company-CEO

* Has secured additional funds for further acquisitions via a revolving credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.