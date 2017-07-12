BRIEF-UK markets watchdog flags advice, competition concerns in retirement income market

July 12 (Reuters) -
* FCA publishes interim findings of study into retirement income market.
* Has identified areas where early intervention may be needed either now or further down track to put market on best footing for future.
* Identified a range of possible measures to address some of the emerging issues including improving competition in non-advised drawdown.
* Will gather evidence on whether consumers pay high charges and have ended up with unsuitable investment strategies.
* Aims to publish a final report in first half of 2018.
* To gather further evidence on consumer outcomes to assess whether additional protections should be put in place for consumers who buy pension drawdown products.
* To consider proposals to make it easier to compare and shop around for drawdown products.