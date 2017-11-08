BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today launched a market study to assess how competition is working in wholesale insurance broker sector.​

* ‍fca wants to ensure that sector is working well, and fosters innovation and competition in interests of its diverse range of clients.​

* ‍fca plans to explore how competition is currently working and whether it could work better.​

* Fca believes that effective competition contributes to ensuring london remains an international centre for insurance.​