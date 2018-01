BRIEF-UK meat retailer Crawshaw Says Softer Consumer Environment To Drag On Profitability In High Street Shops

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL GROUP SALES FOR 15 WEEK PERIOD INCREASED BY +0.6 PCT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR, WITH GROUP GROSS MARGIN ALSO INCREASING BY +0.6 PCT​

* CRAWSHAW - ‍PERFORMANCE FOR 15 WEEK PERIOD UNDERPINNED BY STRENGTH OF GROWING FACTORY SHOP FORMAT, HELPED TO OFFSET IMPACT OF LOWER FOOTFALL ON HIGH STREET

* CRAWSHAW - ‍SINCE LAST UPDATE, WE HAVE OPENED TWO MORE NEW FACTORY SHOP UNITS TO COMPLETE FIVE PLANNED FOR YEAR, TAKING TOTAL TO 10 FACTORY SHOPS

* “‍SOFTER CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPACTED PROGRESS WE WERE SEEING ON LFL SALES”​

* CRAWSHAW - ‍EXPECT SOFTER CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT AND ADDITIONAL COST INFLATION FLOWING TO CONTINUE TO ACT AS A DRAG ON PROFITABILITY IN HIGH STREET SHOPS

* ‍“EXPERIENCED A STRONG CORE FESTIVE TRADE WITH GROUP SALES IN WEEK LEADING UP TO CHRISTMAS REACHING A RECORD £1.8M”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)