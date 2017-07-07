BRIEF-UK Supreme Court rules in Lilly's favor on Alimta vitamin regimen patents

July 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* UK Supreme Court rules in Lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents

* Eli Lilly and Co - UK Supreme Court also affirmed indirect infringement finding by UK Court of appeal

* Eli Lilly and Co - ‍ruling came in case of Actavis V. Eli Lilly and Company​

* Says full judgment is scheduled to be handed down on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

* Eli Lilly - Litigation relating to alternative salt forms of Alimta that Actavis's products infringe co's vitamin regimen patents in UK, France, Italy,Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: