BRIEF-UK's Babcock H1 revenue up 6 pct, sees more progress beyond this year

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Babcock International Group Plc six months ended 30 September 2017
* profit before tax 181.9 million pounds
* we expect a slight improvement in overall group margin during second half
* revenue 2,316.7 million pounds
* Babcock remains confident that full year results will be in line with our expectations
* we will make further good progress beyond this year
* £146 million increase in underlying revenue; up 6%
* £11 million increase in underlying profit before tax; up 5%
* order book and bid pipeline increased to c£31 billion (fy17: c£30 billion)
* 92% of revenue in place for this financial year; 59% of revenue in place for 2018/19
* despite volatile background, we continue to see opportunities across all our markets
* board continues to expect full year results to be in line with expectations
* we remain confident of making good progress this year and beyond. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)