BRIEF-UK's Babcock H1 revenue up 6 pct, sees more progress beyond this year
November 21, 2017 / 7:10 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-UK's Babcock H1 revenue up 6 pct, sees more progress beyond this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Babcock International Group Plc six months ended 30 September 2017

* ‍profit before tax 181.9 million pounds​

* ‍we expect a slight improvement in overall group margin during second half​

* ‍revenue 2,316.7 million pounds​

* ‍Babcock remains confident that full year results will be in line with our expectations​

* ‍we will make further good progress beyond this year​

* ‍£146 million increase in underlying revenue; up 6%​

* ‍£11 million increase in underlying profit before tax; up 5%​

* ‍order book and bid pipeline increased to c£31 billion (fy17: c£30 billion)​

* ‍92% of revenue in place for this financial year; 59% of revenue in place for 2018/19​

* ‍despite volatile background, we continue to see opportunities across all our markets​

* ‍board continues to expect full year results to be in line with expectations​

* ‍we remain confident of making good progress this year and beyond.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

