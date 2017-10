BRIEF-UK's CMA flags concerns over Tesco Opticians,Vision Express deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK‘S CMA SAYS HAS FOUND THAT PLANNED PURCHASE OF TESCO OPTICIANS BY VISION EXPRESS COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IN 3 LOCAL AREAS

* UK‘S CMA SAYS VISION EXPRESS NOW HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO OFFER UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS THE COMPETITION CONCERNS IDENTIFIED

* UK'S CMA- MERGER WILL BE REFERRED FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION UNLESS THE PARTIES OFFER ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS THESE COMPETITION CONCERNS‍​