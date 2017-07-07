FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA recommends termination of commercial agreement between ICE, Trayport
July 7, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA recommends termination of commercial agreement between ICE, Trayport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE will now be required by the CMA to end the commercial agreement and must also press ahead with selling the Trayport business

* Found that loss of competition identified in the original merger investigation would not be comprehensively remedied if agreement remained in place

* In view of these risks and the low costs arising, CMA has concluded that termination of the agreement is necessary Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2sUoI7z] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

