2 months ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger
June 13, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Heineken NV:

* UK's CMA - has found that Heineken's proposed purchase of part of Punch Taverns estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across GB

* UK's CMA - Heineken must now offer proposals to address these concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into merger

* UK's CMA - has looked in detail at areas where pubs operated by Heineken and punch currently compete

* UK's CMA - has identified 33 local areas where their pubs would not face sufficient competition after merger, which could lead to price increases

* UK's CMA - concerns were also raised with CMA that merger would close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with Heineken

* UK's CMA - looked closely at whether acquisition by Heineken could lead to a reduction in choice of beer and cider on offer in punch pubs

* UK's CMA - merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by CMA panel , unless Heineken is able to offer undertakings

* UK's CMA - Heineken has until 20 June 2017 to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

