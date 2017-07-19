BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog to consider FirstGroup fare-cap proposals

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Competition and Markets Authority says is considering proposed fare controls to protect London-Exeter rail passengers following award of South Western franchise.

* Firstgroup and its joint venture partner MTRr were given opportunity to avoid an in-depth investigation by offering proposals to address concerns.

* CMA says companies have offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR services by linking these to prices on a number of other comparable routes.

* CMA says they have also proposed to maintain availability of cheaper advance fares on both services - again by comparing with similar routes.

* CMA has decided that there are reasonable grounds for believing that these proposals, or a modified version of them, might be acceptable to remedy competition concerns.

* CMA has until Sept. 20 to consider whether to accept undertakings. Says will undertake a public consultation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)