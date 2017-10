Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK’s CWU:

* SERVED NOTICE ON ROYAL MAIL PLC

* FOR 48 HOUR STRIKE BEGINNING AT 11:00 ON THURSDAY 19TH OCTOBER

* STRIKE THIS WILL INVOLVE 111,000 POSTAL WORKERS

* CWU WILL NOW LAUNCH A MAJOR CAMPAIGN TO GAIN PUBLIC AND POLITICAL SUPPORT FOR POSTAL WORKERS