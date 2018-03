March 6 (Reuters) - UK’S FCA:

* UK’S FCA BANS FORMER CO-OPERATIVE BANK CHAIR, PAUL FLOWERS, FROM THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY‍​

* FCA FOUND THAT FLOWERS’ CONDUCT “DEMONSTRATED A LACK OF FITNESS AND PROPRIETY REQUIRED TO WORK IN FINANCIAL SERVICES”‍​ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)