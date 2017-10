Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK‘S FCA:

* FINES MERRILL LYNCH £34.5 MILLION FOR FAILING TO REPORT TRANSACTIONS

* MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL AGREED TO SETTLE AT AN EARLY STAGE OF THE INVESTIGATION AND RECEIVED A 30% REDUCTION IN THEIR OVERALL FINE‍​‍​

* "THIS IS THE FIRST ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST A FIRM FOR FAILING TO REPORT DETAILS OF TRADING IN EXCHANGE TRADED DERIVATIVES, UNDER EMIR"‍​​ Source text (bit.ly/2zIvRwq)