BRIEF-UK's FCA Is Assisting The U.S. DOJ With Investigation Into Beaufort

March 2 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* UK’S FCA - RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON BEAUFORT SECURITIES LIMITED AND BEAUFORT ASSET CLEARING SERVICES LIMITED AND BOTH FIRMS ARE PLACED INTO INSOLVENCY‍​

* UK’S FCA - RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED DUE TO CONCERNS THAT THE FIRMS MAY BE INVOLVED IN FINANCIAL CRIME

* UK’S FCA- CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE AFFAIRS OF BOTH FIRMS AND THESE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO PROTECT UK CONSUMERS

* UK’S FCA- FCA IS ASSISTING THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) WITH ITS INVESTIGATION INTO BEAUFORT

* UK’S FCA- IMPOSED REQUIREMENTS, REQUIRING THE FIRMS TO CEASE ALL REGULATORY ACTIVITY, NOT TO DISPOSE OF ANY FIRM OR CLIENT ASSETS WITHOUT FCA CONSENT