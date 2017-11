Nov 28 (Reuters) - UK’s FCA:

* POSITION LIMITS FOR COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS​

* ‍HAS TODAY PUBLISHED A FURTHER SET OF POSITION LIMITS ON CERTAIN COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS WHICH ARE TRADED ON UK TRADING VENUES​

* ‍LIMITS WILL APPLY FROM 3 JANUARY 2018 TO POSITIONS HELD IN SPOT MONTH AND OTHER MONTHS’ PERIODS FOR EACH COMMODITY DERIVATIVE​

* ‍THESE LIMITS MAY CHANGE IN LIGHT OF AN ESMA OPINION, OR IN EVENT THAT WE DECIDE IT IS NECESSARY TO DO SO​