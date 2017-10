Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK‘S FCA:

* UK‘S FCA - UPDATE ON THE FCA‘S REVIEW OF RBS‘S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP‍​

* UK‘S FCA SAYS RBS HAS ACCEPTED THAT IT DID NOT MEET THE STANDARDS IT SET FOR ITSELF WHICH IMPACTED ON HOW IT TREATED SOME OF ITS SME CUSTOMERS‍​

* UK'S FCA - RBS HAS TAKEN VOLUNTARY STEPS, SUCH AS PROACTIVE REVIEW OF COMPLEX FEES, AND SETTING UP A COMPLAINTS SCHEME FOR ELIGIBLE SME CUSTOMERS