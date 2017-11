Nov 15 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* FCA- PUBLISHES POSITION LIMITS FOR COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS​

* FCA- ‍LIMITS WILL APPLY FROM 3 JANUARY 2018 TO POSITIONS HELD IN SPOT MONTH AND OTHER MONTHS’ PERIODS FOR EACH COMMODITY DERIVATIVE​

* FCA-HAS UPDATED POSITION LIMITS FOR DATED BRENT WHICH WE INITIALLY PUBLISHED ON 26 OCTOBER​