Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK‘S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER‘S OFFICE​ (ICO):

* ‍A COMPANY BEHIND A RECORD HIGH 146 MILLION ILLEGAL CALLS ABOUT PPI HAS BEEN FINED 350,000 STG BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER‘S OFFICE​

* YOUR MONEY RIGHTS DID NOT HAVE SPECIFIC CONSENT FROM PEOPLE IT WAS MAKING AUTOMATED MARKETING CALLS TO, SO WAS IN BREACH OF LAW​