Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK'S OFCOM:

* PROPOSED TO IMPOSE CAPS ON OPENREACH'S RENTAL CHARGES FOR ACCESSING DUCT, POLE NETWORK IN ORDER TO UP CERTAINTY,PREDICTABILITY FOR INVESTORS

* CONSULTING ON METHODOLOGY PROPOSED TO CALCULATE MAXIMUM CHARGES, BASED ON OPENREACH'S CURRENT PRICE CALCULATION METHODOLOGY

* ANTICIPATE THAT PROPOSAL TO IMPOSE CAPS WOULD ALSO RESULT IN MATERIAL REDUCTIONS FOR MAJORITY OF RENTAL CHARGES