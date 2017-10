Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofcom:

* ‍KCOM FINED £900,000 FOR EMERGENCY-CALL FAILURE​

* ‍KCOM ATTRIBUTED THIS FAILURE TO FLOODING AT ONE OF BT‘S TELEPHONE EXCHANGES IN YORK, IN WAKE OF STORM EVA​

* INVESTIGATION FOUND KCOM BROKE RULE DESIGNED TO ENSURE EVERYONE CAN CONTACT EMERGENCY SERVICES AT ALL TIMES

* ‍INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT KCOM DID HAVE BACK-UP ROUTES IN PLACE, IT LATER BECAME CLEAR THAT THESE ALSO RELIED ON FLOODED TELEPHONE EXCHANGE IN YORK​