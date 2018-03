March 5 (Reuters) - UK’S OFFICIAL RECEIVER -

* FURTHER 150 EMPLOYEES OF CARILLION WILL TRANSFER TO NEW SUPPLIERS WHO HAVE PICKED UP CONTRACTS THAT CARILLION HAD BEEN DELIVERING ‍​

* ON CARILLION, UNABLE TO FIND ONGOING EMPLOYMENT FOR A FURTHER 87 EMPLOYEES WHO WILL LEAVE THE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK

* ON CARILLION, DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL PURCHASERS CONTINUE. ENGAGING WITH STAFF, ELECTED EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES, UNIONS