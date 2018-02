BRIEF-UK's Official Receiver Says Was Able To Safeguard Jobs Of 919 Employees Of Carillion

Feb 2 (Reuters) - UK‘S OFFICIAL RECEIVER -

* AN UPDATE ON EMPLOYMENT WITHIN THE CARILLION GROUP‍​

* “AS PART OF THE ONGOING LIQUIDATION OF THE CARILLION, I AM PLEASED WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SAFEGUARD THE JOBS OF 919 EMPLOYEES ON FRIDAY”

* “MOST STAFF ARE TRANSFERRING ON EXISTING, SIMILAR TERMS”

* ”I WILL CONTINUE TO FACILITATE THIS WHEREVER POSSIBLE AS WE WORK TO FIND NEW PROVIDERS FOR CARILLION’S OTHER CONTRACTS“ ”

* “DESPITE BEST EFFORTS IT HAS NOT BEEN POSSIBLE TO SECURE THE JOBS OF 377 STAFF, WHO WILL BE MADE REDUNDANT”

* "THOSE AFFECTED WILL BE ENTITLED TO MAKE A CLAIM FOR STATUTORY REDUNDANCY PAYMENTS"