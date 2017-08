June 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc

* Directorate change

* Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017

* Stuart will join board of company from 1 September 2017 as a non-executive director and chairman designate and will succeed Robert Walker as chairman

* ROBERT WALKER retires from board in November 2017