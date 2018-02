Feb 9 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI AS:

* SEES FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF COMPANY TO BE ABOVE EXPECTATIONS IN THE END-2017

* SAYS DEBT RATIO IS LOW COMPARED TO INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS

* NET SALES INCREASED 14 PERCENT AND NET PROFIT INCREASED 39 PERCENT COMPARED TO FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)