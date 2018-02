Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:

* ULRIKA HALLENGREN PROPOSED AS WIHLBORGS’ NEW CEO

* WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER- BOARD INTENDS TO APPOINT CURRENT DIRECTOR OF PROJECTS & DEVELOPMENTS, ULRIKA HALLENGREN, AS CO‘S NEW CEO STARTING 1 MAY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: