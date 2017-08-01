FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Q2 revenue $224.7 million
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Q2 revenue $224.7 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc

* Ultimate reports Q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $224.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $228 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q3 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $201 to $203 million

* Sees for Q3 of 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $201 to $203 million

* Sees for Q3 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $231 to $235 million

* Ultimate software group inc sees Q3 of 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), of approximately 19%

* Sees 2017 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 22% over 2016

* Sees 2017 total revenues to increase by approximately 20% over 2016

* Sees for year 2017 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 22% over 2016

* Sees for year 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 19%

* Sees for year 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), of approximately 19%

* FY 2017 revenue view $967.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $967.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $245.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultimate software group inc - sees FY 2017 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 22% over 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.