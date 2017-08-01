BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Q2 revenue $224.7 million

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc
* Ultimate reports Q2 2017 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $224.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $228 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93
* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q3 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $201 to $203 million
* Sees for Q3 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $231 to $235 million
* Ultimate software group inc sees Q3 of 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), of approximately 19%
* Sees 2017 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 22% over 2016
* Sees 2017 total revenues to increase by approximately 20% over 2016
* Sees for year 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 19%
* FY 2017 revenue view $967.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $245.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ultimate software group inc - sees FY 2017 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 22% over 2016