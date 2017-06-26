FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc:

* Response to recent press speculation

* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation

* Should ultra acquire Sparton, intends to sell Sparton's other business, manufacturing & design services division

* Deal, if agreed, is expected to be funded by co's debt facilities, equity placing of shares representing up to 9.99 percent

* Deal, if completed, not expected to alter co's objective of returning to through-cycle target of 85 pct cash conversion in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

