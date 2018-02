BRIEF-Ultra Electronics Says Co and Sparton Expect To Have Certified Compliance With DOJ's Requests On Or Before Feb 8

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc:

* CO AND ‍SPARTON HAVE AGREED AN EXTENSION OF INITIAL LONG STOP DATE FROM 31 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2018​

* EXTENSION REFLECT PROGRESS OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO APPROVAL PROCESS​

* AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES CO WITH OPTION TO FURTHER EXTEND IT UNTIL JULY 31 IF CERTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS, INCLUDING US ANTITRUST CLEARANCE

* ‍CO,SPARTON AGREED NOT TO CONSUMMATE PENDING ACQUISITION UNTIL 90 DAYS FOLLOWING DATE ON WHICH BOTH HAD CERTIFIED COMPLIANCE WITH DOJ‘S REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION​

* ‍TIMING OF A DECISION FROM DOJ MAY BE LATER THAN END OF MARCH 2018 PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BY ULTRA​

* ‍ULTRA AND SPARTON HAVE BEEN CO-OPERATING FULLY WITH U.S. DOJ​