BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Announces Divestiture Of Non-Core Marcellus Asset

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES THE DIVESTITURE OF ITS NON-CORE MARCELLUS ASSET

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - DEAL FOR $115 MILLION

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - TRANSACTION WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON COMPANY‘S CURRENT BORROWING BASE WHICH REMAINS AT $1.4 BILLION

* ULTRA PETROLEUM - DIVESTED ASSETS INCLUDE CURRENT NET PRODUCTION OF 30 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - ‍REACHED DEAL, CLOSED SALE TO DIVEST CO‘S NON-OPERATED ASSET IN MARCELLUS SHALE TO ALTA MARCELLUS DEVELOPMENT LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)