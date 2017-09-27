BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:
* Ultra petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners and other significant stakeholders to continue pursuing value-maximizing strategies
* Says intends to work collaboratively with Fir Tree Partner
* Says company plans engage an investment bank to explore divesting certain non-core assets in Marcellus / Uinta basins
* Says plans to address capital structure, non-core assets, cash flow, capital allocation in near-term
* Says company plans to explore ways to increase share repurchase capacity