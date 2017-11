Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra Petroleum provides update on horizontal well, asset sales and hedging program

* Ultra Petroleum says engaged CIBC Griffis & Small as advisor to assist in exploring divestment of non-core assets​

* Ultra Petroleum says targeting to hedge at least 50% of production for 2018​

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says ‍two additional horizontal wells expected to be online by end of January​