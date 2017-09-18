FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 18, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

* Ultra Petroleum says its bank group has approved an increase in borrowing base under its senior secured credit facility from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion​

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says ‍company plans to expand its existing secured, floating rate term loan by $175 million​

* Ultra Petroleum - ‍As of Sept 15, total net daily production up 8 percent to 796 million MMcfe per day compared to average of 738 MMcfe per day during Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.