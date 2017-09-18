BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - proposal has been approved by board of directors of Ultragenyx
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - has made a proposal to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Dimension Therapeutics for about $138 million
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - Ultragenyx would fund proposed transaction from cash resources on its balance sheet
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical - proposed all-cash transaction structured as a tender offer