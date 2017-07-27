FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ultragenyx Q2 loss per share $1.72
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx Q2 loss per share $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx reports second quarter 2017 financial results and corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $1.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $457.5 million as of June 30, 2017​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 were $78.4 million compared with $58.1 million for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.