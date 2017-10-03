FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultragenyx to acquire Dimension Therapeutics
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 3, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx to acquire Dimension Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Ultragenyx to acquire Dimension Therapeutics

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - deal for ‍$6.00 per share​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - deal for ‍approximately $151 million in cash​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍transaction is structured as a tender offer and will be funded through ultragenyx’s existing cash resources​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍ultragenyx will pay regenxbio a termination fee pursuant to regenxbio merger agreement, on behalf of dimension​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - tender offer is not subject to a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

