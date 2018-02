Jan 31 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 191.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 153.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES GROWTH BETWEEN 6 PERCENT AND 7 PERCENT IN 2018, EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISTIONS

* TARGETS ONE OR SEVERAL ACQUISITIONS IN 2018 IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC PLAN CAP 2019

* CAP 2019 OBJECTIVES ARE REVENUE OF EUR 300 MILLION AND OPERATING MARGIN OF 9 PERCENT BY 2019 Source text : bit.ly/2GBeYam Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)