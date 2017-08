BRIEF-UMT adopts cash and non-cash capital increase

July 27 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: UMT AG ADOPTS CASH AND NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE GROWTH AND STRENGTHEN ITS CAPITAL BASE

* SHARES WILL BE SUBSCRIBED EXCLUSIVELY BY SWM TREUHAND AG WIRTSCHAFTSPRÜFUNGSGESELLSCHAFT

* ‍CAPITAL STOCK IS TO BE INCREASED BY EUR 1.2 MILLION TO EUR 18.7 MILLION

* BOARD HAS CONCLUDED THAT OPPORTUNITY TO PLACE SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE IS IN COMPANY'S INTEREST​

* CAPITAL STOCK OF UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY IS TO BE RAISED BY ANOTHER EUR 2.3 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF EUR 21.0 MILLION