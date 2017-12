Dec 8 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG :

* UMT AND MYBET SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAM

* IN THE LETTER OF INTENT, UMT HAS ALSO PROMISED TO INVEST 500,000 EUROS IN NEW CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)