BRIEF-UMT United Mobility Technology H1 sales revenues up at 3.1 mln euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

* DGAP-NEWS: UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG: UMT PUBLISHES ITS FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017: SALES REVENUES MORE THAN TRIPLED; STRONG IMPETUS FROM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

* H1 ‍SALES REVENUES MORE THAN TRIPLED TO TEUR 3,107 COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (TEUR 1,031)​

* ‍GROUP CLOSED FIRST HALF OF 2017 WITH A CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF TEUR 225​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE​