June 7 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG:

* UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG RESOLVES SHARE BUY-BACK

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 900,000 SHARES (THIS CORRESPONDS TO 5.15 % OF TODAY'S CAPITAL STOCK) UNTIL 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG CURRENTLY HOLDS 78,606 TREASURY SHARES. THIS CORRESPONDS TO 0.45 % OF SHARE CAPITAL​