Oct 26 (Reuters) - UMWELTBANK AG:

* LEADS LEGAL DISPUTE ABOUT LICENSE AGREEMENT - POSSIBLY SUBSTANTIAL INFLOWS OF FUNDS IF SUCCEEDS

* TO BRING AN ACTION BEFORE NUREMBERG COURT TO GET BACK ROYALTIES PAID TO D.U.T. UMWELTTREUHAND GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)