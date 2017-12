Dec 11 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR MANAGEMENT ADDITIONS IN EUROPE AND COMMUNICATIONS

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - MASSIMO BARATTO NAMED VICE PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR EUROPE

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - KELLEY MCCORMICK APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: