Feb 28 (Reuters) - Unga Group Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 TURNOVER OF 11.08 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 10.25 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 733.1 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 191.5 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* MAIZE SUPPLY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE IN THE SHORT RUN WITH SHORTAGES AND CONSEQUENT PRICE INCREASE LIKLEY TO BE EXPERIENCED IN Q4

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND