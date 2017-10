Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco:

* Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2017, has decided to implement a programme to repurchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE for an aggregate amount of up to 750 million euros (excluding costs and fees).

* Unibail says share buyback programme does not affect the company’s level of comfort for its loan-to-value ratio of around 40%