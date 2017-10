Oct 12 (Reuters) - UNIBAP AB

* ‍SATELLOGIC ORDERS SPACE DATA PROCESSING AND IMAGING COMPONENTS​

* ‍SATELLOGIC S.A. PLACED A FOLLOW-ON ORDER OF ADVANCED ONBOARD DATA PROCESSING AND IMAGING COMPONENTS FROM UNIBAP FOR $243,360 USD​

* ‍DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS WILL BE STAGED DURING END OF 2017 AND FIRST HALF OF 2018​