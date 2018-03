March 9 (Reuters) - UNIBEL SA:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 214‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 298 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 112‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 138 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 3.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.94 BILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND AT 9.00 EUROS PER SHARE