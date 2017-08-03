BRIEF-UniCredit CEO says happy for bank to remain Mediobanca investor

Aug 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier tells analysts on a conference call:

* happy for bank to remain shareholder of Mediobanca and to participate in renewal of shareholders pact, sale of stake would be capital negative now

* when asked about Generali, says supports the existence of large, independent insurance companies in Italy

* 2017 targets unchanged except for lower cost of risk forecast, confident about meeting goals of business plan to 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)