Feb 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier tells journalists:

* BANK FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, FROM 2019 BANK WILL SEE IF THERE ARE M&A OPPORTUNITIES “BUT WE DON‘T KNOW IF THERE COULD BE”

* HAPPY TO BE MEDIOBANCA'S TOP SHAREHOLDER BUT IF SHARE PRICE RISES WILL CONSIDER OPTIONS