Dec 13 (Reuters) - Unicredit:

* ‍UNICREDIT ISSUES ADDITIONAL TIER 1 PERPNC7.5 NOTES (AT1) FOR EUR 1 BILLION​

* ADDITIONAL TIER 1 NOTES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO IMPROVE THE TIER 1 RATIO AND TO FILL THE 1.50% MINIMUM AT1 BUCKET‍​

* DEAL PUTS UNICREDIT WELL ON THE WAY TO MEETING ITS €3.5BN AT1 ISSUANCE TARGET FOR 2017-2019

* INITIAL PRICE GUIDANCE WAS SET AT 5.625% AREA

* FINAL GUIDANCE HAS BEEN TIGHTENED BY 25BPS AND THE COUPON FIXED AT 5.375% FOR THE INITIAL 7.5 YEARS